Chinese business delegation to arrive in Mazandaran

Hassan Kheirianpour, the deputy governor general of Mazandaran province, said the seven-member delegation, headed by deputy governor general of Jiangxi, Van Yang Peng, is scheduled to visit Mazandaran authorities to discuss areas of investment in different sectors, including road, seaports, waste management, energy, tourism, industry and agriculture.

The visiting businesspersons are the representatives of prominent Chinese companies, which have already been active in the green province’s energy sector.

The contractors have so far invested a collective of $2 billion in Mazandaran Refinery’s project, Kheirianpour said, adding that the delegation has expressed readiness to set foot in other economic sectors of the green province.

