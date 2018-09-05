Iran, Qatar consult on international coop.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), met with Qatari Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna Ali bin Jassim Thani Al-Thani on Tuesday.

The two sides, in this meeting, exchanged views on the latest agenda of Vienna-based international organizations. They also discussed the avenues of cooperation and interaction in the framework of international organizations.

After Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a siege over the peninsula, Qatar strengthened its ties with Iran and Turkey which continued supplying Qatar with necessities after the Saudi led blockade on Qatar.

