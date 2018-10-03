Missile attack on terrorists "part of IRGC's retaliatory act"

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“As we have always said, those trying to jeopardize Iran’s security shall await strong and prompt retaliation,” he stressed.

He added, “IRGC’s missile attack was [only] part of the response to the terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, and the commanders and designers of the scurrilous attack will be punished.”

Iran launched six missiles and seven unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) at the headquarters of ringleaders behind Ahvaz terrorist attack in Syria’s eastern Euphrates in the early hours of Monday.

IRGC’s attack came in the wake of the terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on September 22 that killed 25 people and wounded 69.

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Tuesday that in the Monday attack on ISIL positions, 40 terrorists, including a top commander, were killed.

