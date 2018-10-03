Trump not to win economic war against Iran

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks on Tuesday in a local ceremony.

“Trump has grasped to economic war and sanctions as a last resort to reach his political wishes” he said, adding that “but we should resist the sanctions by the perseverance.”

The security chief noted that Trump’s enmity towards Iran was clear from the very first day he took office, as he declared he would withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Shamkhani referred to the US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s recent unruly remarks against Iran, which came after Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani clashed at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

He said, “Bolton told us to take the US’ threats seriously; so we took you seriously; the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took you seriously and targeted terrorists’ camps in Syria within three miles away from US troops in the country.”

He was mentioning the IRGCs launching of six missiles and seven unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) at the headquarters of ringleaders behind Ahvaz terrorist attack in Syria’s eastern Euphrates early Monday.

The senior official said, “how is it possible for two opposing troops be as close as 3 miles without a fight?”

He concluded, “we tell you that we will defeat American mischiefs in the region, and we will definitely overcome the current American [government’s] team in the economic war.”

