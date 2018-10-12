Iranian swimmer wins bronze at Asian Para Games

Swimming in the category of 50m backstroke, S12, Mohammad Hossein Karimi managed to break Iran's record with 26.24 seconds and won the bronze medal for Iranian caravan at the third edition of the Asian Para Games underway in Jakarta.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on October 6 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and it will wrap up on October 13.

Iran now ranks third in the medal table with 116 medals, 44 gold, 36 silver, and 36 bronze. China leads the table with 264 medals and is followed by South Korea which has 122 medals. Japan and Uzbekistan rank fourth and fifth both with 154 and 70 medals, respectively.

LR/4427965