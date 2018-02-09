'Damascus Time' fills Zarif's eyes with tears

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed Ebrahim Hatamikia's movie 'Damascus Time' as a "masterpiece", premiered at the 36th edition Fajr Film Festival.

"Today, I with my wife and a number of the deputies at the Foreign Ministry, were hosted by Mr. Ebrahim Hatamikia at Owj Arts and Media Organization, to watch the new masterpiece of this great artist," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote Thursday on his Instagram, describing the movie as an "unparalleled masterpiece".

Damascus Time, shot in Iran and Syria, is directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia and stars Hadi Hejazifar, Babak Hamidian and a number of Syrian and Iraqi actors.

It tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by the Daesh forces in Syria when are in the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

Impressed by the movie, Zarif's eyes welled with tears while describing it as a best manifestation of the bravery of the heroes who fought and lost their lives for us.

He said he remembers all the scenes in the film will keep them in his mind forever. "No one is able to forget any scene of this movie; those who think our region is in great trouble and catastrophe know that many heroes have fought against terrorists to prevent them from penetrating to other parts of the world, so moment by moment of this film reminds us of a unique endeavor on behalf of men and women who gave us everything."

LR