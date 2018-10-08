Chinese ambassador calls for enhancing economic relations with Iran

Pang Sen made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to the official website of Iranian Parliament ‘Khaneh Mellat’.

Sen expressed his happiness with the increasing bilateral relations between Iran and China, stressing that eastern Beijing attaches great importance to developing its relations with the Middle Eastern country.

He described terrorism as a common threat for all countries, emphasizing a global and collective fight against the sinister phenomenon.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, hailed the growing relations between the two countries, saying that the long-standing bilateral relations between Iran and China indicate deep cultural commonalities.

Amir-Abdollahian called for multilateralism in international relations, saying “multilateralism would create a more beautiful world.”

The Iranian parliamentary official also called for increasing bilateral parliamentary cooperation with China, stressing the Iranian parliament attaches special importance to developing relations with the Eastern country.

He said that the fight against terrorism requires a collective effort by all countries in the world, noting that an international meeting will be held on issue of terrorism in Tehran.

