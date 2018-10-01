Tehran-Beijing ties at good level due to willpower of senior officials

Rouhani expressed hope that with regard to the long-standing history of relations between the two countries, further ties will develop in the new era.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Mr Xi Jinping,

President of the People’s Republic of China,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Over the past years, China has made significant advancements in various fields, which pleases the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China are at a very high level through the will of the high-ranking officials of both countries. I hope that with regard to the long-standing history of relations and collaboration, we will witness development of relations and realization of agreements to achieve common interests.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the People’s Republic of China prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The National Day of the People's Republic of China is a public holiday in the People's Republic of China to celebrate the national day, and is celebrated annually on October 1. The PRC was founded on September 21, 1949, with a ceremony celebrating the forming of the Central People's Government taking place in Tiananmen Square on October 1 that year. The Central People's Government passed the Resolution on the National Day of the People's Republic of China on December 2, 1949, and declared that October 1 is the National Day.

LR/PR