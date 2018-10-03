Russia to continue coop. with Iran after US bans take effect: Energy minister

"If new sanctions are imposed, we will continue our cooperation," Novak said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, according to TASS news agency.

"We are interested in continuing our cooperation with Iran, which is our long-term economic partner. Certainly, we need to further find the forms of cooperation to fulfill joint projects," Novak added.

US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran nuclear deal also known as the JOINT Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-imposed its unilateral sanctions. Today, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against the US government’s illegal move to restore anti-Iran unilateral sanctions ordering it to lift sanctions on humanitarian aid.

KI/PR