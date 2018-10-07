Iran’s ‘Limit’ goes to Germany’s Exground filmfest.

'Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from people whom he is seeing, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to challenge the cliché hardships for physically impaired people.

The film has recently won a number of awards at international festivals, including Best Short Film Award at the 3rd edition of R.E.D. International Film Festival (RIFF) in Norway; Best Student and Best Cinematography awards at the third Peekskill Film Festival (PFF) in the US; and Best Foreign Student Award at Great Lakes Christian Film Festival in Buffalo, NY.

Exground Filmfest, according to the event’s website, is one of the most important film festivals in Germany for Independent Film, which brings international independent short and feature-length film highlights to the Hessian capital.

The 31st edition of the festival will be held on 16-25 November 2018 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

MS/4422279