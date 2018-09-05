‘Everybody Knows’ to open 55th Antalya Filmfest.

Farhadi’s latest flick has been selected to open the 55th edition of Antalya Film Festivl in Turkey on September 29, according to Daily Sabah.

‘Everybody Knows’, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, opened Cannes Film Festival this year, and will have international screenings in Argentina from 6 Sep., Spain from 14 Sep., Germany from 7 Sep., and Italy from 8 November.

The Spanish-language psychological thriller, written and directed by Farhadi, stars the Oscar-winning Penélope Cruz as a mother (Carolina) who travels with her family from Buenos Aires back to her small hometown outside Madrid, Spain, for a celebration. The family’s trip is plagued by unexpected events that threaten to tear the loved ones apart.

The 55th Antalya Film Festivl will be held between Sep. 29 and Oct. 5, with a screening program from 84 applications from a total of 26 countries including Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Lebanon, Ukraine, Germany, the UK, Ireland, etc.

Given Turkey’s status as the host to over four million refugees, Antalya festival has chosen ‘human’ as the main theme of this year’s screening program.

Ten films are taking part in the competition section of the event, including ‘Lerd’ by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof. ‘Lerd’ won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

