Iran’s five top exports destinations in past six months

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, China was the main buyer of Iranian goods in the period, as the Asian country imported over 13.7 million tons of Iranian products worth $4.633 billion.

The trade figures constitute 24.19% and 20.04% of Iran’s total exports in terms of weight value, respectively, in the six-month period.

Iraq was the second largest costumer of Iranian products, as the Islamic Republic exported some 9.618 million tons of goods worth $4.546 billion to the neighboring country in the six-month period. Iraq had a 16.98% and 19.74% share in Iran’s exports in terms of volume and value.

Other top destinations included the United Arab Emirates with 8.98 million tons of goods worth $4.63 billion, Afghanistan with 3.23 million tons worth around $1.67 billion, and India with close to 4.81 million tons of goods worth over $1.25 billion.

