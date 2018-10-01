Hormozgan non-oil exports hike by 27%

Ghasem Askarinasab, the director of Bandar Lengeh Ports and Maritime Directorate, added that the exports mostly include fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, minerals and building materials.

The official noted that the province’s imports have observed a considerable decline in the period.

“Some 37,000 tons of non-oil goods have entered the country through the western ports of Hormozgan, which indicate a sharp fall of 60% year on year,” he added.

The official referred to the massive capacity of Hormozgan corridors and said, “close to 4.24 million tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded in the western ports of the province during the six-month period.”

“Of the total amount, oil and non-oil transit share respectively stood at 3.93 million tons and 1.808 million tons,” the official added.

According to him, transit of goods via Bandar Lengeh has observed a 11% growth in terms of volume during the period.

“Some 2,137 TEU containers have been transported through Bandar Lengeh ports, indicating a 19% year-on-year jump.”

Over 146,000 tons of agricultural and livestock products have been exported via Bandar Lengeh, registering a growth of 18% compared with the similar period of last year.

Askarinasab had previously said that the launch of 'Shiyu Port' in Parsian city and the minerals terminal in Bandar Lengeh port city, inviting merchants and investors and arranging face-to-face meetings with them, activating new shipping lines, providing port facilities and reducing the time of unloading and loading, are among the measures that have been taken to promote the performance and operation of the ports in southern Hormozgan province.

Bandar Lengeh is located 240 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas and is the main port city of western Hormozgan province.

MR/IRN83050489