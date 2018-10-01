National firefighter day: time to show gratitude

The day is being observed nationally in Iran on September 29 as a reminder for all communities to honor the commitment and sacrifices firefighters make to keep us safe, it’s a day to extend our sincere gratitude for the firefighters’ contributions.

Firefighters rescue thousands of victims from hazardous conditions, like fires, crashed or overturned cars, or debris of quake-hit buildings annually regardless of their own lives. They provide incident stabilization in forest fires, floods, hazardous material releases, etc. and work quickly and strategically to reduce the dangers and level of damage caused by the incidents.

Since the range of emergency incidents firefighters should respond to is vast firemen are required to be trained to learn new kinds of knowledge and skills and despite all the systematic and rigorous training they have received in preparation for the incidents, sometimes they are forced to make difficult and even life-threatening decisions in high-pressure situations which might end up in losing their own lives to save many.

They not only try their best to save lives but they also strive to conserve the property and the environment, in case of wildfires, as much as possible. Firemen attempt to not cause unnecessary damage to the personal property and limit the extent of the damage to the environment.

In addition to being lifesavers, firemen are great teachers. They educate people about fire and safety and how to respond during emergency situations. They do a great job by communicating fire prevention and safety messages to all groups within the community, including the elderly, adults and school children.

Plasco tragedy

It’s also a day to commemorate the firefighters who lost their lives trying to save lives.

On January 19, the 17-story Plasco shopping center, in Tehran, was smashed to pieces by a blazing fire and trapped 15 firefighters and a number of civilians under piles of rubble. However, after nine days of incessant search through the debris bodies of the firefighters and some of the civilians were found. Another firefighter also passed away at the hospital due to the severe burns he sustained on the day the iconic building burnt down.

This maybe one of the most recent incidents resulting in death of a large group of devoted firemen that may come mind first, but this has happened to many other dedicated firemen nationwide and worldwide.

May their souls rest in peace!

