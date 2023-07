Some 7,500 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said. Firefighters were also at work in the Boumerdes, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel and Skikda regions, CTGN reported.

About 1,500 people had been evacuated.

A major heatwave has hit North African countries, with temperatures reaching 49 degrees Celsius in some Tunisian cities.

RHM/PR