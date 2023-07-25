  1. World
Wildfires across Algeria have killed 25 people

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed 25 people, including 10 soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday.

According to Washington Post, the Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries. In addition, the Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were killed and 25 injured as they fought fires in the resort area of Beni Ksila east of the capital Algiers.

At least 1,500 people were evacuated, the Interior Ministry said, without providing details.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

