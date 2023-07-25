Wildfires across Algeria have killed 25 people

According to Washington Post, the Interior Ministry announced 15 deaths and 24 injuries. In addition, the Defense Ministry later announced 10 soldiers were killed and 25 injured as they fought fires in the resort area of Beni Ksila east of the capital Algiers.

At least 1,500 people were evacuated, the Interior Ministry said, without providing details.

Wildfires, some spread by strong winds, moved across forests and agricultural areas in 16 regions causing 97 blazes in the North African country.

Operations to tamp down the fires included some 7,500 firefighters and 350 trucks on the ground as well as air support.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

