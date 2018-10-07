  1. Politics
7 October 2018 - 12:21

Iran offers condolences to Congo over deadly oil tanker collision

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iran has expressed sympathy and condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo over the deadly oil tanker collision which left at least 50 people dead and 100 others injured.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi offered condolences to the government and nation of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the bereaved families of victims, over the deadly incindet which took place on Saturday.

According to Atou Matabuana, the governor of Kongo Central region, at least 50 people have died, and one hundred others suffered second-degree burns, after an oil tanker collided with a car on a major road in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The tanker collision happened eight years after another such incident in which a tanker truck overturned and burned in DR Congo's South Kivu province, killing 200 people. 

