TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – On September 28, a series of earthquake stroke Indonesia’s Palu, the greatest of which measured 7.5 on the Richter Scale. The three-meter high fatal tsunami, created by earthquakes, hit the region. The death toll has risen to 1,550 and is expected to rise as the rescue mission is still underway. Here is a drone footage of tsunami-hit region.