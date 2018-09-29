  1. Politics
29 September 2018 - 13:55

Iran expresses deep regret over Indonesia quake, tsunami 

Iran expresses deep regret over Indonesia quake, tsunami 

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi expressed deep regret over the devastating earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia, which left hundreds of people killed, wounded, and displaced.

In a Saturday statement, Ghasemi also offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

A series of earthquakes hit Indonesia's Palu on Friday, the greatest of which measured 7.5 on the Richter Scale. Earthquakes created a 3-meter tsunami which hit the region. According to the latest reports, the tragic event has claimed 384 lives, while 29 others are still missing. The rescue mission is still underway and local hospitals have called for more help.

MAH/PR

News Code 138163

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News