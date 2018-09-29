Iran expresses deep regret over Indonesia quake, tsunami 

In a Saturday statement, Ghasemi also offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

A series of earthquakes hit Indonesia's Palu on Friday, the greatest of which measured 7.5 on the Richter Scale. Earthquakes created a 3-meter tsunami which hit the region. According to the latest reports, the tragic event has claimed 384 lives, while 29 others are still missing. The rescue mission is still underway and local hospitals have called for more help.

MAH/PR