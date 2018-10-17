'Amir' accepted into Denver Filmfest.

Now in his thirties, Amir is beleaguered by other peoples’ problems. His friend Ali’s ex-wife and son have gone missing, his sister is desperately trying to break away from the family, and his parents are trying to keep the family together. 'Amir' is a film about contemporary Iran, about a generation whose private lives are determined more by the rules of society than by their own will.

The Denver Film Festival is held in November, primarily at the Denver Film Center/Colfax, in Denver, Colorado, now the Anna and John J. Sie FilmCenter. Premiere events are held in the Buell Theatre and Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The festival will be held on October 31-November 11, 2018.

