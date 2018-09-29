‘Death of Kariz’ to go on screen at Cinema and You

‘Death of Kariz’ is written and directed by Abbas Heidari. It tells the story of water shortages, drought, rapidly disappearing underground water tables and degradation of the complementary water supply system known as kariz in a village in rural district of Gonabad County in Khorasan Razavi province.

The 14-minute movie has previously participated in the 21st edition of International Ecological Film Festival TO SAVE AND PRESERVE, in Russia, and the 11th International Traveling Film Festival on Water, in India.

8th International Film Festival "Cinema and You" takes place on September 27-30, 2018 in Mariupol, Ukraine.

This is a bright event for professionals and amateurs in the field of cinema and television. The festival takes place in a picturesque place on the shore of the Azov Sea. The International Film Festival "Cinema and You" began its start with the financial support of the European Union within the framework of the Eastern Partnership "Culture" program.

