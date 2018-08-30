‘Death of Kariz’ advances to semi-finals of NewarkIFF Youth

‘Death of Kariz’ is written and directed by Abbas Heidari. It tells the story of water shortages, drought, rapidly disappearing underground water tables and degradation of the complementary water supply system known as kariz in a village in rural district of Gonabad County in Khorasan Razavi province.

The movie has previously participted in the 21st edition of International Ecological Film Festival TO SAVE AND PRESERVE, in Russia, and the 11th International Traveling Film Festival on Water, in India.

Newark International Youth Film Festival accepts works from filmmakers aged 19 or younger. It will take place on September 8-10 and feature screenings, workshops and an awards show for Newark Metropolitan Area youth ages 14-21. The Youth Festival will be held in conjunction with the Newark International Film Festival and expose participating youth to film industry leaders throughout the year.

