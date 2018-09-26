Iran's Rouhani, Japan's Abe discuss bilateral, regional, intl. issues

According to the official website of Iranian presidency, in the meeting with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan, Hassan Rouhani referred to the long-standing, close relations between the two countries and stressed continuation of cooperation in different economic and political fields.

He went on to mention the important role of Japan in the region and the world, adding “relations with Japan, as a friendly country, is very important for Iran and our people respect Japan, calling for closer relations with the country”.

Rouhani also said that Iran welcomes presence and cooperation of Japanese investors in energy projects and the Chabahar Port Development Project.

Appreciating Japan’s firm stances regarding the JCPOA, he continued “the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal is violation of a multilateral deal and Security Council resolution, which is condemned”.

Stating that the nuclear deal is related to peace and security in the region, he said “we don’t think creating tensions is beneficial for anybody and reaching the agreement is an important step in reducing tensions.”

“The United States has made a miscalculation and a strategic mistake and things that it can reach its goals by putting pressure on the Iranian people, but these pressures increase the gap,” he continued.

“It is important that we, with the help of our friends, protect the JCPOA and multilateralism,” said Rouhani.

He appreciated the Japanese PM’s condolences to the people and government of Iran on the terrorist attack in Ahvaz and said “the Ahvaz terrorist attack emphasised the fact that we must all take more serious measures in fighting terrorism”.

Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the easing of tensions in the East Asian region, adding “for Iran, consolidation of peace and stability in the Asian region, especially East Asia, is important”.

The Prime Minister of Japan expressed his sympathy with the Iranian government and nation on the Ahvaz terrorist attack, saying "for the stability of the region, the continued constructive role of Iran is essential, and Tokyo continues its cooperation with Iran in various areas."

Pointing out that the two countries will celebrate the 90th anniversary of relations next year, Prime Minister Shinzō Abe said “the two sides’ relations are long-standing and friendly.”

He also reaffirmed his country's firm support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

KI/PR