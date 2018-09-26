Iran, Belgium call for expansion of ties

In the meeting with Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium on Tuesday in New York, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that protecting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, is an international responsibility and countries should play their part in global affairs, and the role of the European Union, as a political and economic player in this field, is very important and influential.

"Europe’s political and promotional stance is solid and good, but we demand practical steps of the bloc in protecting the JCPOA," the president said, referring to Iran's commitment to all of its obligations under the deal, as confirmed by the IAEA.

"Safeguarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a heavy and common responsibility for all of us, and this is a big test for the European Union, not just in relation to Iran, but also the world, and everyone is waiting for Europe to fulfil its obligations," Rouhani added.

At the same meeting, the Belgian prime minister emphasised his country's determination to develop and deepen cooperation with Iran, saying, “Belgium advocates multilateralism and has not hesitated trying to safeguard the JCPOA, and we hope that the provisions of the agreement will be fully realized."

Since World War II, Europe's being united with Russia and China to maintain an agreement is unprecedented, he added.

He continued, “despite the political and economic pressures of the United States, the EU is determined to create a new financial mechanism to strengthen economic and trade relations with Iran."

"Europe is looking for an alternative payment system to reassure companies for investing in Iran," he added.

