Rouhani says US administration achieved nothing at 73rd UNGA session

President Rouhani left New York after taking part in the 73rd Session of UN General Assembly on Wednesday evening, and arrived in Tehran few hours ago. Upon his arrival, he talked to reporters and addressed the achievements of his attendance at the UN General Assembly session.

Rouhani said that the majority of countries attending at the UN General Assembly session had vowed their support for Iranian legitimate rights while condemning the US unilateralism and lack of respect for international rules.

The Iranian president further said that the UN General Assembly session yielded no results for the United States as majority of countries backed the JCPOA and condemned its unlawful withdrawal from the landmark deal.

While Iran could express its rightful and strong stance clearly at the UNGA session, Rouhani noted, the United States could not also achieve anything at the UN Security Council session chaired by Donald Trump.

Rouhani said that UNSC session turned out to be against the United States as the majority of the countries expressed their firm support for the Iran nuclear deal and turned against Trump.

With regard to the ministerial meeting between 4 + 1 on the JCPOA, the Iranian president hailed the outcome of the meeting, saying “the foreign ministers of the five countries had good discussions and talks, and they released a good and decisive statement. The five countries announced their commitment to act in accordance with the JCPOA; they also announced a mechanism for opening a banking channel for financial relations with Iran.”

He further noted that EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini declared that the Europeans would put the financial mechanism into operation before November that the second round of US sanctions take effect.

Rouhani further referred to his meetings with state leaders as well as UN secretary general and the president of International Olympics Committee (OIC) and his other meetings as an achievement.

