Pres. Rouhani leaves New York for Tehran

Hassan Rouhani began his meetings in New York on Monday morning at 8 am with a number of American media executives.

An interview with the NBC, a meeting with the IMF Managing Director, the Cuban President, and addressing the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit were among President's Monday plans. In the evening of the same day, Rouhani met with the President of Bolivia, President of International Olympic Committee, Chief Executive of Afghanistan and the Turkish President, as well as participating in a meeting of a group of US foreign policy elites.

On Tuesday, his intensive work program began by an interview with CNN and PBS television networks, and then, attended the United Nations General Assembly to express Iran's positions and views on regional and international issues.

Meeting with prime ministers of Britain, Armenia, Belgium and Norway and the French counterpart, and attending a meeting with a number of American Muslim leaders, ended Rouhani’s Tuesday program.

On Wednesday, Rouhani met with prime ministers of Malaysia, Japan and Italy, and president of Switzerland.

Rouhani left New York on Wednesday evening after meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General and attending a press conference.

