Iran, Japan sign MoU on training Afghanistan Customs staff

According to the official website of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the agreement to jointly train the personnel of Afghanistan’s Customs staff was signed by the head of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Asgari, the head of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)’s office in Iran Yukihiro Kobayashi and the Directorate General of the West Asian Department of Iran's Foreign Ministry Rasool Eslami.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to present a plan to train Afghan Customs staff in cooperation with Japan in the near future.

The head of Iran’s Customs Administration said in the ceremony that the Customs administration of Japan is seriously pursuing issues related to trade facilitation, and that honesty, as well as the fight against counterfeit goods have always been on the agenda of Jpan Customs.

Asgari added "cooperation between Japan and Iran to jointly train Afghan customs staff is a prominent and successful example of the international cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with friend countries."

Also in the ceremony, head of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)’s office in Iran Yukihiro Kobayashi attached great importance to sharing information, saying “the Iranian Customs authorities have a great deal of capability in the field of Customs affairs, and I, on behalf of the Government of Japan, express appreciation for Iran's good customs cooperation on training the Afghanistan's Customs staff.”

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

