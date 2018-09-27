Iran determined to cooperate with UN in all fields

In the meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on Wednesday in New York, President Hassan Rouhani said, “the United Nations should carry out its responsibilities in solidity of international laws, so that no country can violate international commitments, including resolutions of the Security Council."

He also said, “the clear stances of UN Secretary General in protecting the JCPOA as the symbol of success gained from dialogue and diplomacy will be effective."

After the United States’ illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran has so far lived up to its commitments under the deal, said Rouhani, adding, “we should work hard so that other countries can cooperate for the continuation of the JCPOA in action, in addition to taking political stances."

He also said that Iran was ready to cooperate with UN and regional and international issues, as well as positive measures in resolving the Syrian and Yemeni crises, adding, “Iran, Turkey and Russia have been able to take good steps in establishing peace and security and fighting terrorism in Syria."

“The three countries’ agreement prevented bloodshed in Idlib from breaking out and we hope that the Astana process, along with Geneva process, can achieve full success,” continued Rouhani.

He went on to express concerns about human catastrophes in Yemen and said, “the United Nations should work more on the Yemeni situation and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of the country."

Rouhani said, “the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to have full cooperation and coordination with the UN in different regional and international fields."

At the same meeting, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres hailed the Iranian government’s response to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, adding, “as an international agreement, the JCPOA is endorsed by the United Nations and the Security Council and should be fully implemented, and sanctions against Iran are not endorsed by the UN."

Stating that the UN encourages Europe and Iran’s other partners to resist against sanctions against Iran, he said, “we believe that the breach of the agreement was against UNSC regulations and sanctions out of the framework of the UN regulations will be followed by human and economic impacts.'

He also hailed Iran’s positive role in Syrian developments, and stressed more cooperation with Iran in the fight against terrorism and helping crisis-hit peoples in the region, especially in Yemen.

LR/PR