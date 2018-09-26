Takfiri terrorism, ISIL greatest danger to Islam's peaceful face

In a meeting held late on Tuesday in New York with a group of leaders of American Muslim communities, Rouhani said, "you have an important role in familiarizing Muslim people, especially young people, who are under propaganda of enemies and ignorant friends, with the true culture of Islam."

Pointing out regional achievements in combating terrorists, and in particular ISIL and al-Nusra Front, president said, “today, there is more security in Syria, but there are still many problems. All we are trying to do is to restore full security to Syria so that the Syrian refugees can return to their country."

Rouhani highlighted Takfiri terrorism as the greatest danger to Islam's peaceful face, and stated, "ISIL’s crime has not been just killing people; they did not only oppress the people of the region by their actions, but they also beheaded the beliefs of peoples in Islam and religion."

He added, “the future of Syria must be determined by the Syrians and by the people's vote and elections,” adding that Iran's role in driving out terrorist groups from Syria has been very significant.

LR/PR