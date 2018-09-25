  1. Politics
25 September 2018 - 10:41

China says will maintain normal relations with Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his country will continue normal economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday night.

The Chinese minister highlighted the need to preserve JCPOA, saying that China opposes US pressures against Iran.

He also offered condolences to Iran’s nation and government on the Ahvaz terrorist attack.

The two sides discussed the latest status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields.

