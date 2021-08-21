Apricot Tree Ujan Intl Doc. Film Fest to host 4 Iranian films

Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival will be held in Armenia from August 22 to 29, 2021.

The long documentaries "Captain Daryai" directed and produced by Maziar Moshtagh Gohari, "Balora" directed and produced by Abdolqader Khaledi, "Kal Fatemeh" by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, and "Ujan Story" directed by Shahram Badakhshan Mehr will be screened in the competitive section of this film festival.

Kal Fatemeh lives on her own farm away from the village with her two sons. She runs a farm and rears cattle for a living, meeting many challenges. She grieves over her daughter’s situation who has had an unhappy past.

And Captain Daryaee depicts the story of a traditional Baloch fisherman, who voyages long-distance oceans to catch tunas. He intends to sail again, but before returning from one of his long journeys, his wife has enforced her dowry (Mahriyeh) and has banned him from exiting the “Marriage Portion”. Captain finds a way to take more time from the judge to collect the money and alongside 18 other sailors, most of whom are underage, leaves the Konarak shore to the Indian Ocean and Maldivian sea. He and his fellow sailors face numerous threats e.g. pirates and gunships, who search for illegal weapons.

RHM/5285405