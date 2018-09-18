‘Silence’, ‘Fermysk’ to be shown at 3 intl. filmfests.

‘Silence’ will be shown in the competition section of the first edition of Deaf Film Festival in Portland, Oregon. Organized by the Oregon Association of the Deaf and slated for October 6, the festival will screen shorts, feature length films and documentaries from deaf filmmakers and deaf actors across the globe.

‘Silence’ narrates one day of the life of a deaf mother whose job is hard and strange, cleaning the glass facades of high-rise buildings. On the day, she faces an event and tries to save the life of a woman, while she was herself in danger.

For this film Pirband won the Best Female Director Award at the Action On Film International Film Festival in Las Vegas last year.

‘Fermysk’ will also be shown at ASA International Humanitarian Film Festival in Weimar, Germany, on Sep. 28 to Oct. 02 and 3rd Pune International Short Film Festival in India on September 27 to November 05.

Produced by Maj-Sam Productions in Los Angeles, ‘Fermysk’ recounts the story of a young pregnant Kurdish girl survived an ISIL attack. She comes out of Kurdistan with a group of refugees without any identification for a reason. Two American volunteers help her, Tina and Victor. Victor was a war veteran and in order to cover his conscience do this for humans who affected by war. Suddenly something strange happens and they understand why she hides her identification.

