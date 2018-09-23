Iran submits ‘Gaze’ to 2019 Academy Awards Live Action Short Film

‘Gaze’, directed by Farnoosh Samadi and co-written with Ali Asgari, has been submitted as the representative of Iran’s cinema to the 2019 Academy Awards Best Live Action Short Film.

Samadi’s taut and tense short film is about a woman who witnesses a crime taking place in the bus on her way back from work, and must decide whether to speak up.

The 14-minute film is Samadi’s second short as a director, which grabbed the Grand Jury Award (Live Action Short) at 2018 American Film Institute (AFI Fest), as well as the Diploma of Honor at the 2018 Guanajuato International Film Festival in Mexico.

The Iranian filmmaker together with Ali Asgari were invited as members by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their contributions to short film industry.

Farnoosh Samadi graduated from The Accademia di Belle Arti in Rome. She co-wrote three short films with Ali Asgari, including ‘More Than Two Hours’ (2013), ‘The Baby’ (2014) and ‘The Pain’ (2015). She also co-directed with him ‘The Silence’, which premiered in Cannes in 2016.

‘The Silent Child’, directed by Chris Overton and photographed by award-winning Iranian cinematographer Ali Farahani, won an Oscar for best live action short film at the 2018 Academy Awards.

MS/4409579