‘Dressage’ goes to Pyongyang filmfest.

‘Dressage’ will be screened in the Informative Screening (Feature) section of the 16th edition of Pyongyang International Film Festival in North Korea, scheduled for 19-28 September 2018.

Badkoubeh’s feature narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

This is the film’s 13th international screening after its participation at major film festivals such as the 37th Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, and the 66th Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) in Australia.

‘Dressage’ has recently won Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 7th Persian International Film Festival in Australia.

