Iranian, Russian police emphasize on broadening bilateral coop.

The visiting Deputy Police Chief and Commander of Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Brigadier General Hassan Karami met and held talks with the head of Moscow Police Department and was briefed on the salient activities and performance of Russia’s police forces.

The two sides called for enhancing bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

For his part, head of Moscow Police Department expressed his special thanks to the Iranian police officials for welcoming Russian police delegation visited Islamic Republic of Iran in early 2018.

Very close cooperation has been established between Iranian and Russian police departments since 2011, he said, adding, “we are ready to set up very constructive cooperation with Iranian police officials in relevant issues.”

Accordingly, Iranian police delegations were familiarized with the disciplinary terms and conditions of Russia’s capital Moscow, structure of Moscow Police Department as well as other relevant activities.

