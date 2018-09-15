Rouhani felicitates Nicaragua on Independence Day

President Rouhani sent a message to the President of Nicaragua to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Nicaragua and expressed hope that relations between the two countries, especially in economic fiends, further develop.

Here is the full text of his message:

In the name of God

Your Excellency Mr. José Daniel Ortega Saavedra,

Honorable President of Nicaragua,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the Independence Day of Nicaragua.

I hope that with regard to the will of the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Nicaragua to promote ties, we witness further development and deepening of relations between the two countries, especially in economic fields.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Nicaragua prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

MAH/PR