Pres. Rouhani felicitates Mexico on Independence Day

In his message, President Rouhani also felicitated the Mexican people and government on the occasion.

Rouhani hoped the two countries would witness growing relations by holding constructive talks on the issue.

He also wished prosperity and success for the Mexican people and government.

Independence Day (Día de la Independencia) is a Mexican holiday to celebrate the “cry of independence” on September 16, 1810, which started a revolt against the Spaniards. It follows from the day of the Cry of Dolores (El Grito de Dolores), on September 15.

LR/4404405