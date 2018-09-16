Panahandeh’s ‘The Nikaidos' Fall’ to open Japan’s Nara Filmfest.  

39-year-old Iranian film director Ayda Panahandeh has put the finishing touches to her third feature film ‘The Nikaidos' Fall’, making it ready to open the fifth edition of Nara International Film Festival in Japan on September 20.

The movie, a joint production with Japan and Hong Kong, is produced by Japanese art-house director Naomi Kawase, who is a regular Cannes festival winner and the first Japanese member of the jury.

Written by Ayda Panahandeh and Arsalan Amiri, ‘The Nikaidos’ Fall’ was filmed last fall in the historically rich Japanese cities of Nara and Tenri. It narrates the life of Tatsuya Nikaido, a middle-aged divorcee, who runs an agricultural company and lives in a suburb with his daughter and mother. After his only son's death, he has been pressured by his fate to save his family name and ancestral line as a only male in the family. The movie depicts the struggle between family obligation and love.

‘The Nikaidos’ Fall’ will premiere as the curtain raiser at the 2018 Nara International Film Festival on September 20, in the presence of its director and other crew members.

The film will have national screening in Japan from 4th of January, 2019.

Nara International Film Festival is a biennial film festival started in 2010 by Naomi Kawase. One of the winners of the Competition programs will receive an opportunity to direct a film in Nara. The festival, according to the event's website, embraces cultural diversity and up-and-coming talent from all over the word.

