Tehran, Paris eye increased nuclear coop.

The head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and Chairman of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) François Jacq met on the sideline of the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference on Wednesday in Vienna.

The two sides conferred on the latest status of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), nuclear cooperation and ways to expand bilateral ties.

Touching upon the long history of relations between the two countries, Salehi called for France’ cooperation in student exchange programs and holding joint training sessions in nuclear physics. He went on to say that the science of using quantum technology in communications, computing, biology and sensors are among other areas of interest for future cooperation.

François Jacq, for his part, said that plenty of opportunities exist for boosting bilateral cooperation, adding that there is a need to establish a Memorandum of Understanding on areas of mutual interest.

He also described JCPOA as a ‘successful’ agreement and highlighted the commitment of France to the pact, regretting unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

