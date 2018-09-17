AEOI, Rosatom pledge to extend bilateral coop.

The Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, who is in Vienna to attend the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, met with Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev on Monday, on the sidelines of the conference.

During the meeting, Salehi extended gratitude for developing peaceful atomic cooperation between Iran and Russia and referred to the eagerness of his organization for further developing scientific cooperation in areas of nuclear energy research and development and peaceful application of the technology in different areas and it was very welcomed by the Russians.

Also in this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest status of the new under-construction power plants.

Likhachev, in this meeting, for his part, reaffirmed his country’s support for the JCPOA and referred to the recent visit of Russian President Putin to Tehran and described it as successful. He voiced welcome for deepening bilateral cooperation in different sections of atomic energy industry.

He also voiced Rosatom’s readiness to extend bilateral cooperation with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

YNG/4405152