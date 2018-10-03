Iran’s Kurdistan Univ., French ICD ink scientific coop. agreement

Under the contract, two undergraduates or Master’s degree students from the University of Kurdistan will be sent to the French International Business School for a period of one semester.

Also, two university professors from each side will be exchanged for teaching purposes for a period of one week.

This comprehensive program is sponsored by +Erasmus European Program. In addition to travel expenses, each student will receive a monthly salary of €850 for each semester while a daily fee of €160 will be paid to each university lecturer for one week.

Undergraduate students should pass at least 70 credits with the minimum average of 15 in order to receive this educational grant while Master’s degree students should obtain the least average of 16 and should have good command of English.

The applicant students must have the authorized permit of academic years in the University of Kurdistan up to Oct. 2019.

+Erasmus European Program will start from Jan. to Feb. 2019.

Interested and eligible students may register their names through the website of International Relations of the university latest by Oct. 13.

The submitted requests will be evaluated and eventually, shortlisted and qualified students will be invited for interview in English.

