Iran expects UK to play influential role in re-building Arak heavy-water reactor

Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with UK delegation on the sideline of the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Austria’s capital, Vienna.

Highlighting the importance of reviving bilateral ties in all domains, especially in economic and academic realms, Salehi called UK for seizing the opportunity of JCPOA for cementing bilateral relations.

He also asked for encouraging UK’s small and medium companies for coming into Iran and for facilitating student and professor exchange programs.

UK representative Robin Grimes, for his part, said that his country is committed to JCPOA and the fact that UK has accepted to replace the US in constructing re-designed Arak heavy reactor confirms its commitments.

He also expressed satisfaction regarding positive reports of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Iran’s nuclear program and its compliance with the international agreement.

MAH/4407230