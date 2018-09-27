Iraqi trade delegation says their presence in Iran sign of ‘No’ to US sanctions

The president of the Federation of Iraq Chambers of Commerce Jaafar Hamdani made the remarks in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad in a meeting with Razavi Khorasan provincial governor on Thursday morning.

Hamdani arrived in Iran on Tuesday at the head of a large Iraqi business delegation.

He said that Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with Iran, adding that the Iraqi side will not accompany the US sanctions against Iran.

"The issue of facilitating the export of Iranian goods to Iraq is being pursued and, in this regard, a joint committee has been formed at the Iran-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce in Tehran to enhance the level of economic exchanges, he underlined.

“Last year, the volume of trade between Iran and Iraq was $ 5.25 billion while it has amounted to $ 7 billion during the first six months of this year, indicating the will of the two sides to increase economic cooperation” the president of the Federation of Iraq Chambers of Commerce recounted.

He further added the Islamic Republic of Iran can use Iraqi soil as a gateway to export its goods to other countries.

“Iran and Iraq are a united nation and the Islamic Republic of Iran's help in confronting ISIL and expelling Takfiris from Iraq was very important, and we should thank Iran for its support” Hamdani pointed out.

