Iran's Esteghlal fails to reach AFC Champions League semi-finals

The Qatari Al Asadd easily defeated Iranian Esteghlal 3 to 1 in the first leg of the AFC Champions league quarter-finals.

The return leg of AFC Champions League quarterfinals between Esteghlal and Al Assad was held in Doha, while the two teams draw 2-2.

Esteghlal players displayed a good performance in the first half of the match despite the fact that the Qatari side scored the first goal in 27th minute.

The Iranian side sored the equalizing goal after 5 minutes while the first half ended 1-1.

The Iranian club threatened the Qatari sides’ goal several times at the start of the second half until they scored a leading goal in the 49th minute.

Esteghlal lost one of his players after he received a red card from the referee only two minutes after scoring their second goal and their post came under attack several times by the Qatari team.

Finally, Al Asadd could equalize on a penalty shootout few minutes before the end of the match.

Separately in Tehran also today, another Iranian popular team Persepolis won the return leg against Al-Duhail of Qatar to face Al Assad in the semi-final stage.

KI