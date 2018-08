Playing in front of 80,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran, the Qatari Al Assad easily defeated his giant Iranian rival 3 to 1 in the first leg of the AFC Champions league quarter-finals.

Esteghlal ended the first half of the match 1-0 thanks to an own goal, but soon after the second half started it received 3 goals, one of which was on a penalty kick.

