Iran’s Persepolis advance to AFC Champions League semi-finals

Persepolis had suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al-Duhail in their first leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals in Doha on August 28.

The Iranian side won the return match 3-1, advancing to the semi-final stage with 3-2 result on aggregate.

The first half of the match ended with 1-0 for the Qatari side, while Persepolis scored three goals in the second half.

The return leg was held in Tehran’s Azadi stadium on Monday afternoon in front of tens of thousands of passionate fans of the most popular Iranian football club.

