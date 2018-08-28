Iran's Perspolis beaten by Qatar's Al Duhail in quarterfinals

The winner of Iranian Persian Gulf League Perspolis took on Qatari Al Duhail in Khalifa International Stadium in Doha as the first leg of the AFC Champions league quarterfinals and lost the match 1-0 to the Qatari squad.

The close defeat has now given Persepolis the chance to prepare itself for playing better in the return match, which will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on September 17.

Playing in front of 80,000 passionate football fans in Tehran’s Azadi stadium will not be easy for the Qatar Al Duhail against the most popular Iranian club.

Perspolise was the second Iranian team which lost to a Qatari rival in the first leg of the AFC Champions league quarterfinals within two day. Just yesterday, another Iranian popular football team Esteghlal lost to Qatari Al Assad 3-1 in Tehran.

