16 September 2018 - 12:12

Venezuela vows to turn to UN over OAS head's remark alleging military invasion

MEXICO CITY, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Venezuela will reach out to the United Nations in connection to the statement by Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro, who did not rule out a military intervention in the South American country, Rodriguez said on Saturday.

Venezuelan Vice President also believed that Almagro hoped to bring back to life the worst pretexts for a "military imperialistic invasion" of the region.

On Friday, Almagro said that the international community should give consideration to all options that would alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people, including a military intervention in the country.

Venezuela has been engulfed in a deep economic crisis, with hyperinflation and food shortages. Besides, the country has been facing mass protests. As result, Venezuelans are seeking asylum in other countries, with over 2 million people having left Venezuela since 2014, according to the United Nations.

