Venezuela vows to turn to UN over OAS head's remark alleging military invasion

Venezuelan Vice President also believed that Almagro hoped to bring back to life the worst pretexts for a "military imperialistic invasion" of the region.

On Friday, Almagro said that the international community should give consideration to all options that would alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people, including a military intervention in the country.

Venezuela has been engulfed in a deep economic crisis, with hyperinflation and food shortages. Besides, the country has been facing mass protests. As result, Venezuelans are seeking asylum in other countries, with over 2 million people having left Venezuela since 2014, according to the United Nations.

SPUTNIK/MNA