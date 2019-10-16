  1. Politics
16 October 2019 - 19:18

France hails Iran’s intl. police coop.

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – In a meeting between the Head of the Iranian Police's international department, Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad and Head of the Division of International Relations of France Jean- Jacques Colombi, the French side hailed practical and effective cooperation of Iran’s international police for implementation of international protocols.

In this meeting, Colombi appreciated the collaboration of Iran’s international police for implementation of international protocols which accelerates diplomacy among police forces in the world and eases curbing and arresting criminals.

The French officials called for expansion of mutual cooperation between the two sides, as well.

Brigadier General Shirzad, for his part, urged exchanging police delegations between Iran and France besides some other issues including extradition of fugitive criminal in particular those related to organized and transnational crimes.

