South Korean firms discuss Iran’s market in special session

The session entitled ‘the perspective of Iran-South Korea ties’ was held on Saturday with Iran’s ambassador to Seoul Hassan Taherian and representatives of some South Korean companies in attendance.

The Iranian envoy touched upon the friendly relations between the two countries, adding that South Korean companies’ long-standing presence in Iran has established a fine reputation for them.

The significant rise of trading ties between the two states during the last two months is the result of the efforts made by South Korea's small and medium-sized companies, he added.

He advised companies to continue their trade with Iran, highlighting that the return of companies after exiting Iran would be difficult.

Elsewhere, he said that China, India, Russia and Turkey are competing to seize a bigger share in Iran’s market.

At the end of the session, problems and issues of trading with Iran was discussed by the attendees.

